Judith Carolyn Blackledge Wood, 67, went home to the Lord on Aug. 6, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Jan. 8, 1953 in Laurel. She lived her whole life in the Rustin Community.
Judith was a CNA for nearly 30 years. She worked at Hearthside and Jones County Rest Home. She also did private sitting. She was an avid gardener and loved to work in her yard with her flowers. She loved when planting time came around in the spring so she could plant her tomatoes. She is best known as "Maw-Maw Judy" to her grandchildren and to whomever came around with them. She treated them the same. She attended Lake Congregational Methodist Church for many years. She loved her church family and always kept up after she was not able to attend.
She was preceded in death by her father Oliver Andrew Blackledge; mother Barbara Ruth Hodge Blackledge; and husband William Thomas “Bill” Wood Sr.
She is survived by her son William Thomas “Tommy” Wood Jr. (Kristine); daughter Jennifer Dianne Wood (Rickey); sister Debra Blackledge (Jeffie); brother-in-law Talmadge Wood (Margaret); and sisters-in-law Dell Williams (Billy Ray) and Merle Wood. She is also survived by grandchildren Ethan Hodge (Emily), Hanna Wood, Wyatt Hodge, Lauren Wood, Abby Hodge and Rion Wood; and great-grandchild due in November, Madelyn Belle Hodge. She also had a host of nephews and nieces whom she loved greatly, as well as special grandchildren Ericka Snyder, Cole Sykes, Matt Sykes and Peyton Perry.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Blackledge Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Hodge, Wyatt Hodge, Ben Gordon, Jonathan Hodge, Cole Sykes, Chris Anderson, Thomas “Son” Holifield and J. B. Sykes.
