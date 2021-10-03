Judith "Judy" Moore, 81, was born in Laurel in 1940. She passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.
Miss Moore is preceded in death by her father Murrel Moore and by her mother Nell Moore.
She is survived by her brother Donald Moore; and nephews, a niece and more.
Interment will be at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.
