Judith Stamper Boutwell, 78, of Madison went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 27, 2021. Judy was born on Jan. 20, 1943, to Martin and Aubrey Stamper, who preceded her in death.
Judy was also preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Dale Boutwell and her brother-in-law C. Everette Boutwell.
She is survived by her son Denton Boutwell (Kara) of Saraland, Ala.; her daughter Angela Healy (Johnny) of Ridgeland; and seven grandchildren who she adored, Brooks and Nathan Boutwell, Ian Cummings, Taylor, Erika, Gabrielle and Mia Healy. She is also survived by Sidney Ann Boutwell of Laurel; DeAnn and Tom Starling and their two children, Sidney and Will, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Carolyn Sue Salinas and Ysidro Salinas of Hattiesburg; cousins Rheba Talbert and Renee Lamb; and cherished friends Rena Kettler and Geraldine Forbis. Last, but certainly not least, she was survived by Joey, her faithful companion.
Judy attended Jones Junior College and then the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received her degree in teacher education. She taught in Laurel and then Pascagoula for 25 years. Judy raised her family in Pascagoula, where she was a member of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. Judy was steadfast in her faith, which was always her highest priority, and her children and grandchildren are grateful for the example she set and how her life exemplified her faith in Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Thomas Keene Starling officiating. Interment will conclude at 2:30 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. For those wanting to make a donation in Judy’s memory, please consider the American Heart Association, Shriners Hospital or your favorite charity.
