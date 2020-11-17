Judith Toche, 71, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
Judith lived in Hattiesburg for many years. She was a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Judith is survived by her two sons, Robert Rizzo (Melizia) of Laurel and Billy Wayne Toche (Sharon) of Ocean Springs; grandchildren Amanda Hanes of Gautier, Abbie Ishee (Lane) of Laurel, Laikyn Rizzo of Laurel, Matthew Rizzo of Laurel, Cameron Toche of Ocean Springs and Tristan Laypath of Laurel; sister Mildred Cooley Deal of Athens, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Spencer and Avis Cooley of Laurel; brothers Thomas “Sonny” Cooley and Richard Cooley, both of Laurel; sisters Sandra Walters and Elizabeth “Betty” Sumrall, both of Laurel, and Claudia Killen of Jackson.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 21, noon to 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel and the service will follow at 2 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Cliff Jenkins will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Dill, Tristan Laypath, Roy Holifield, Blaze Napier, Devin Fallo and Lane Ishee.
