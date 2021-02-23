Judy Carolyn Culpepper, 71, of Soso died at home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. She was born Tuesday, March 15, 1949, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Centerville Baptist Church with burial to follow. Brother James Walker will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Amos D. and Mary O. Butler; and sister Ellen Roney.
Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years Darrel K. Culpepper Sr.; son Keith Culpepper (Tracey); daughter Brooke Todd (Doug); brother Harold “Beau” Butler (Roxanne); sister Margaret Patterson (Pat); her grandchildren Summer Culpepper, Chase Todd, Kiera Carpenter and Kaelyn Lohr; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Josh Rogers, Cody Reeves, Doug Todd, Jason Todd and Chase Todd.
