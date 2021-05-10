Judy Faye Livingston Cotten, born July 24, 1954, passed May 9, 2021.She was preceded in death by her parents William and Estelle Livingston; and her brothers Kenneth and James Arnold Livingston.She is survived in death by her husband of 37 years Travis Cotten; son Cory Alexander Cotten; dog Jethro; sister Sandra Carlene Pry; and a host of nieces and nephews.She enjoyed reading, cooking, spending time with friends and family, spending time with Jethro, and spending time at church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She was fearfully and wonderfully made and was made new by her Savior Jesus Christ.Graveside services will be at Sharon Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Pastor Matt Olson will officiate.To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
