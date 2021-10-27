Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Jones and Son chapel of Moselle for Mrs. Judy Lindsey, 89, of Moselle who passed from this life on Oct. 25, 2021. Brother Bobby Hood will officiate with burial to follow in the Mount Zion Methodist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be George “Bill” Yates, Eddie Norris, Jason Lack, Brent Williams and Clifford Clap.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Millard Franklin Hood; second husband James Lindsey; daughter Judith Darlene Sainsbury; stepdaughter Lena Laurine Martinez; and parents Ancie James and Minta Esther Sullivan.
She is survived by her sons Millard Franklin (Priscilla) Hood Jr. and James A. Hood, both of Moselle; grandchildren Eddie (Melissa) Norris of Sebastopol, Calif., Ashley Robertson of Citronelle, Ala., Kristen Judene (Brent) Williams of Moselle, and Charlie Stockton and Shannon Brady, both of California; great-grandchildren Cooper, Cameron, Brantley, Colton, Tyson, Veronica, David, Denise and Noah; and sister Emily S. Lack of Mount Olive.
Judy crocheted, quilted, embroidered and would always give visitors a gift of some kind before leaving her home.
Visitation will be 10:00-11 a.m. Saturday at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.