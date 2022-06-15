Judy Pearl Vinzant Sanders peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Archer's Personal Care Home, surrounded by her loving family.
As the unquestionable family matriarch, Judy instilled a tradition of love, generosity, faith and family with a respectful vigor of command. She was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was being a doting wife to her beloved "Bobby," and a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A true Steel Magnolia, Judy Pearl was a mother figure to all. She was loving, giving, nurturing and provided a listening ear to anyone in need.
A dedicated friend, she was respectful, open-minded and a passionate listener but never shied away from articulating her own perspective. She enjoyed engaging in conversation with anyone and everyone, where laughter would fill the room in a way you would never forget.
Judy graduated from George S Gardiner High in 1958 and Hatfield Beauty School. Most of all, Judy will be remembered at the make-up counter at McRae's Department Store for 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Robert Edward Sanders; and her parents Joe and Pearl Vinzant.
Judy is survived by her children Debbie (Terry) Kizzar, BJ (Tony) Helton, Robin Sanders Fee and Max (Melissa) Sanders; loving sisters JoAnn (BL) Davis and Jeanette (Pete) Hanna; seven grandchildren, Sara (Greg) Holifield, Jonathan (KC) Kizzar, Hayley (Toby) Haydel, Kennedy (William) Jarrell, Thomas Kizzar, Macey Fee and Cameron Sanders; and five great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special thanks to "Miss Dottie," Spencer, and the entire staff at Archer's Personal Care Home. For nine years, they took exceptional care of our mother.
We will never forget Judy Pearl as classy, fabulous, and entertaining at ALL times.
There will never be another Judy Pearl!
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 16, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Memory Chapel, which is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Judy would hope you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in her name.
