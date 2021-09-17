Judy White Duncan of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Judy was born in Montgomery, Ala., on Oct. 7, 1936, and raised in Laurel. She resided in Hattiesburg for more than 30 years, where she raised her family and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Judy moved to Johnson City in 2002 and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents H. Paul White and Ellen Grant White and her younger brother Michael White.
She is survived by her daughter Michaele Laws (Ronnie); her son Richard Duncan (Lee Anne); grandchildren Parker Duncan (August), Taylor Evans (Nic), Ellen Duncan, Ethan Laws and RJ Laws (Amber); two great-granddaughters, Jaycee and a daughter Parker and August are expecting; brother Gaston White; nephew Paul White (Joan); and nieces Denise Richardson (Guy), Mary Whitehurst (A.D.) and Julie White.
The family extends special thanks to those who cared for her with such love and devotion over the last 12 months: Brianna, Deborah, Jane, Lisa, Robin, Jeannette, the staff at Amedisys and her doctors Ron Blackmore and Melanie Harrison. The family also thanks Kathy, Dianne, Caitlin, Karissa, Mara, Kim, Liz, Sara, Dwayne and so many others who provided invaluable help and support for her through her years in Tennessee.
Judy graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in music, specializing in piano. She was an avid football fan, especially when the Tigers were playing. Through the years, she enjoyed giving piano lessons and playing piano and organ for various services. She had a gift for sewing, French hand-sewing, smocking, knitting, needlepoint and especially loved creating beautiful heirloom clothes for her grandchildren. She took great pride in her role as a mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Judy was a devoted follower of the Lord Jesus and a committed prayer warrior, Bible teacher and mentor. She was a student of the Bible and had life-giving scripture stored in her heart that she shared openly with others.
A graveside service will be in Laurel at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Lake Park Cemetery at 2806 Emmy Drive. Visitation will be Friday afternoon after the service from 1-2 p.m. in Hattiesburg at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in The Fireside Room at 2420 Hardy Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Coalition for Kids (https://www.coalitionforkids.org/) or Central Baptist Church (https://cbcjc.org/) in memory of Judy.
Condolences may be sent to the Duncan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 423-753-3821.
