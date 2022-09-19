Julane Lee “Julie” Young, 75, died after a lengthy illness on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Merit Health Center. Born Jan. 18, 1947, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeff and her parents Lewis A. and Ethel Jefcoat Young.
She is survived by her sister Judi Holifield; her sister-in-law Wanda Young; nieces Brandi Sumrall, Brooke Williams, Carrie Cullum and Jenny Steelman; nephew Allen Holifield; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Julane loved good friends, good food, good music and baseball, particularly the Chicago Cubs.
She spent many years as a drug and alcohol rebab counselor at Clearview Recovery Center. After retirement, she maintained a close affiliation with the Open Door Ministry of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church and Alcoholics Anonymous, mentoring many members on their sobriety journeys. On Sept. 2, 2022, she celebrated her 28th year of sobriety.
A graveside service will be at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. Rev. Danny Stringer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, P.O. Box 2407, James A. Farley Station, New York, NY 10116-2407
