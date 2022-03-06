Ms. Julia Cecile Gardner Walters, 74, of Millbrook, Alabama, passed away on February 24, 2022 at Baptist Hospital East in Montgomery, Alabama.
She was born July 14, 1947 to Herman and Ina Gardner. She graduated from R. H. Watkins High School and Jones County Junior College. She was a caring and compassionate nurse in multiple settings until her retirement. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed Hallmark Christmas movies, painting, puzzle books, and a lap full of animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Alice Norwood and Barbara Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn Burke and husband, Chris, Leah Englett and husband, Dewayne, and son, Kyle Walters and wife, Shunta; grandchildren, Paige Viramontez, Connor Hollingsworth, Brian and Jonah McBeth, Julianna Burke, Anna Kate Williamson, and Kaden Walters, as well as other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Friday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Jonah McBeth, Dewayne Englett, Connor Hollingsworth, Michael Gowin, Christopher Viramontez, Joshua Loftus. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian McBeth, Kaden Walters, Charlie Walker, and Chris Burke.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
