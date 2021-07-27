Julia “Judy” Margaret (Hickman) Johnson of Redmond, Wash., widow of James Olen Johnson, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2021 as she was comforted by her daughter Amy Granville. Holding her dear mother’s hand, Amy reassured her mother of the family’s everlasting love for her until she breathed her last.
Judy was born Aug. 28, 1940 in Vicksburg, daughter of the late John Roscoe Hickman Sr. and the late Val Ree (Blackwell) Hickman. She grew up in Laurel and was baptized at Magnolia Baptist Church, where she was active in church youth activities, playing the piano and singing in the choir.
In 1955, Judy and the family were excited when her father accepted a job as chief welding inspector and later district superintendent of the first natural gas 36-inch pipeline to cross the Rockies. She graduated from Boise High School in Boise, Idaho, and attended The College of Idaho in Caldwell and later worked writing articles for The Caldwell Tribune newspaper.
Judy married the love of her life James, who served in the United States Navy and was from Columbus, Mississippi. They were married in the First Baptist Church in Boise and lived in Caldwell for several years before settling in the Seattle area. Judy had an appreciation for antiques, was an avid gardener and was active in her sorority for many years. Her love of God, home and country was a lifelong comfort along with her love of her cats.
Judy and James were the parents of three children, David, Amy and Elizabeth. James predeceased Judy, many years too soon. As a young widow, she raised her small children on her own and then worked for a number of years at Ingersoll Rand, later to retire from the company. Not only a loving mother, she was a devoted grandmother to Brett, Tanner, Austin, Hunter, Dylan, Hope and Russell, and great-grandmother to Maverick. She is survived by her sister Eleanor, and was predeceased by her brother John.
Judy is a descendant of Col. John Bond, early pioneer and settler of the Mississippi Territory, and is a descendant of Maj. John Bond, born 1619 in England, who came to the Colony of Virginia at the age of 19 and was a major by 1663. She is a descendant of Jean Souillet and his wife Susanne des Jardins, French Protestant Huguenots who were among the founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia.
“Together Forever” are the immortal words written on the gravestone of Judy and James with a symbol of a knot that is a promise. May the Lord keep them in His loving care as they rest in peace “Together Forever” in that vow.
Arrangements are by Neptune Society Funeral Home in Lynnwood, Wash., and Memorial Gunter Peel of Columbus, with burial in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Mississippi. A private Memorial will take place at graveside at a later date.
