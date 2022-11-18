On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, Julie Slade Carlisle passed away at her place of residency in Jackson at the age of 61.
Julie’s battle with serious medical issues these last several years highlighted her perseverance and humor in facing life’s challenges with continued dancing, smoking, flirting and being the life of the party. Even though she lost the use of her right side of her body after a massive stroke, her laughter continued to be contagious.
Julie graduated from R. H. Watkins High School in Laurel in 1979. She was a talented artist, who, after her stroke, developed amazing skills with her left hand and was still able to create beautiful pieces, which she lovingly gave as gifts when she could no longer get out on her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leigh and Sue; as well as her daughter Katie.
She is survived by her granddaughter Ava; brother Gary; sister-in-law Amy; nephew Brennan; and niece Hannah.
The family will have a private graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
Natchez Trace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
