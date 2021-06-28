Julius Charles ‘Charlie’ Walker
Julius Charles “Charlie” Walker, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla..
A virtual service in his honor will be via Zoom at 3 p.m. on July 10, on his birthday.
Born on July 10, 1938 in Collins, Charlie was the second son of Lottie Beatrice and Cecil Felton Walker Jr. Graduating from Laurel High School at the age of 16, he attended the University of Mississippi, Millsaps College and the University of Southern Mississippi. After earning degrees in law, psychology and a Ph.D in elementary education, he devoted his life to academics and was a professor at Jacksonville State University from 1973-97.
Charlie’s wit and kindness were appreciated by all who knew him, and he will continue to be an inspiration to his children. He was also committed to giving back to the community and active in the Teacher Corps program in Mississippi in the 1960s, which ensured equal access to education. His lifelong passions of learning and travel live on through his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Walker and Elizabeth Garnes both residing in the greater Washington, D.C. area; nephew Cecil Felton Walker Jr. in Jackson; and two nieces, Alison Barry of Charlotte, N.C. and Edith Waterer of Winston-Salem, N.C. “Poppi,” as his grandchildren called him, will be greatly missed by Greyson Walker Garnes, Sophie Elaine Garnes and Lila Blue.
Those who would like to view the virtual service on July are asked to contact Melissa Walker at mkwcmb@gmail.com.
