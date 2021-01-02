June Carroll Corley, 82, of Soso went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sunday, May 8, 1938 in Ellisville.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
June was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church of Soso, where she loved to sing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Frank Corley; parents Floyd and Montroy Abbey; brothers Al Abbey and Freeman Abbey; and daughter-in-law Susie Corley.
Survivors include her daughter Carolyn Wood (Jon); son Gregory Frank Corley; grandchildren Krysten Corley and Taylor Corley; great-grandchildren Kadence Heard, Jacen Heard and Rhiannon Byrd.
