June G. Hodge, 82, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Aug. 12, 1939, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Rushton Cemetery with burial to follow in Rushton Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by husband Jack Hodge; parents John and Nancy Guthrie; brothers Dewey Guthrie, Sonny Guthrie, Orville Guthrie, Pelco Guthrie and J.D. Guthrie; and sisters Naomi Smith and Myrtis Herrington.
Survivors include daughters Shelia Hodge and Vanessa Hodge; grandchildren Colby Stringfellow (Bailey), Keri Stringfellow, Matthew McCarty (Jessica) and Cameron Dement (Britney); five great-grandchildren; sister Mervis Sumrall (Max); and a host of nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.