A graveside service for June Gale Livingston will be Monday, March 13, at 6 pm at Liberty Baptist Church cemetery in Stringer. Brother Alan McCord and Brother Travis Watkins officiated, with Colonial Chapel of Bay Springs directing.
Mrs. Livingston, 76, of Stringer passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, June 15, 1946 in Stringer. She was a retired cosmetologist, who enjoyed working in her yard and sewing. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivy Livingston; father Frank Hosey; and brother Tommy Hosey.
Survivors include mother Bonnie Rogers Hosey of Stringer; her son David Blackledge (Tammy) of Stringer; daughter Kelli Brewer (Thomas) of Bay Springs; stepson Chris Livingston (Jenny); stepdaughter April Bowen; sister Frankie Buckley (Tommy); grandsons Blake Brewer (Holly), Pace Brewer, Dawson Blackledge, Paxton Brewer, Nate Bowen, Ryan Livingston and Grant Livingston; granddaughters Cortney McNeil (Matt), Cara Sims (Christopher), Karli Blackledge, Rachel Bowen and Olivia Livingston; numerous great-grandchildren; nephew Todd Buckley (Jill); niece Tasha Paxson (Scott).
Pallbearers were Pace Brewer, Dawson Blackledge, Paxton Brewer, Matt McNeil, Todd Buckley and Scott Paxson. Honorary pallbearers were Blake Brewer, T.J. Brewer, Ben McNeil, Colton McNeil and Lex McNeil.
Donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Donations should be mailed to the processing center at Central (Gulf Coast), PO Box 772395, Detroit, MI 48277-2395.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
