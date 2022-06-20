June Marie Rogers Atkinson, born April 3, 1940, in Jones County, passed from this life on June 19, 2022 at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Atkinson; parents Leman and Virginia Perry Rogers; and brothers Keith, Randy and Mike Rogers.
Survivors include her daughter Tammy (Tom) Scott of Raleigh; son Terry (Sandra) Atkinson of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Lauren (William) Coughlin, Sara (Audie) Kirby, Angie Pella, Tom (Jen) Scott Jr. and Danny (Alicia) Scott; sisters Jonell English, Margaret Sims, Linda Montgomery and Jan (Ronnie) Crocker; brothers Gary (Linda) Rogers and Wayne Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 5-7 p.m. with the service following on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Salem Heights Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Nathan Crocker will officiate.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
