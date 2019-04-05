Services will be at 2:30 Sunday, April 7, at Riverside Baptist Church in Ellisville for Mrs. June Meeler, 65, of Moselle who passed from this life on April 4, 2019 at her residence. Brother Joseph Harris and Eric Jordan will officiate with burial to follow in the Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dent Williams, Dan Butler, Noah Butler, Justin Butler, Chris Knight and Adam Grantham. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, Kelton Knight and Robert Williams.
Mrs. Meeler was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. She worked in administration for the Mississippi State Department of Veteran’s Affairs for 20 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Meeler; and her parents Ray and Virginia Butler.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Katie) Meeler of Moselle and Tony (Sharon) Odom of Ellisville; grandchildren Gracie and Sophia Meeler and Madison and Logan Odom; sister Sherry (Robert) Williams of Seminary; brothers Danny (Carla) Butler, Charles (Diane) Butler and Randy Butler, all of Ellisville; and lifelong friend and caregiver Mary Porter.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church in Ellisville. Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.