Lana “Mama June” Staples, 69, of Laurel passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Saturday, July 19, 1952, in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8-10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel with funeral services at 10. Burial will be in Jack Staples Cemetery. Brother Richard Wallace will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd Rex Graham.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years Jack Staples; daughter Shanda Peden (Bubba); sons Brandon Staples and Trea Staples (Brooke); grandchildren Trace Wells, Bailey Wells, Morgan Freeman, Tait Wells, Trea Graham Staples and Khloee Staples; great-grandchildren Raiden Staples, Kylee Grace Wells, Madyson Hunter, Zoe Freeman, Bentley; mother Celeste Graham; brother Randy Graham (Elaine); and sister Sylvia Graham (Tommy).
Pallbearers will be Franklin Spurlin, Mark Graham, Jonathan Staples, Jacob Staples, Jerod Staples and Garrick Staples.
