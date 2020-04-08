Justin Taylor Davis, 20, of Ellisville passed away Monday, April 6, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Friday, July 9, 1999 in Hattiesburg and was a lifelong resident of Ellisville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
Graveside services will be Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery and the burial will follow. Brother Luke Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carol Davis and cousin BreighAnn Karol Davis.
Survivors include his parents Steve and Lora Davis; sister Bailey Davis; brother-at-heart David Parkinson; grandparents G.L. and Ann Martineau of Ellisville and Ray and Sibbie Davis of Taylorsville; uncles and aunts Lee (Debbie) Martineau, Andrew Martineau, Bert (Delilah) Martineau. John (Stacy) Martineau, LeighAnn Deloach, Melissa (Keith) Saucier and Robin Davis. He is also survived by a host of cousins and close friends who were more like family.
Justin was a graduate of Laurel Christian School in 2018. He was a sports and history enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending sporting events and discussing politics. Justin’s love for family, faith in God and hope in Christ were the cornerstones of his loving personality.
Justin’s courage, bravery and bold trust in God’s were exemplified during his battle with cancer. He was inspiration to so many and his legacy to fight hard, laugh often and love unconditionally will live on through us.
Memorial donations may be made at any Community Bank, Memo: Justin’s Special Funds and made payable to Steve or Lora Davis, P.O. Box 250, Ellisville, MS 39437. Justin’s wishes were to set up a scholarship fund and financial assistance for kids battling cancer.
Pallbearers will be Matt Oehrli, Mason Hennis, Ty Williams, Makenzie Walters, Jacob Odom, Thomas Dunkerton and Bryce Shoemake.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
