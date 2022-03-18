Kailee Conrae Kitchens departed this world and was lovingly welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 13, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1995 in Hattiesburg.
Visitation and services will be at Grace Covenant Church on Saturday, March 19. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. with interment following in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Pastor Glen McElhaney and Pastor Curtis Pitts will officiate.
Kailee was a sweet, gentle soul and never met a stranger. You never saw her that she didn't have a smile on her face that lit up whatever room she walked into. To know her was to love her and there wasn't an unkind bone in her body. Above everything, Kailee loved her family. She was always our strongest supporter and our fiercest protector. We never doubted her love for us. Kailee's nephews and nieces were her life and she loved them all unconditionally. Her nephew Harper was the absolute love of her life. She loved being Aunt KK and wore the title proudly.
Kailee was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kent Kreider; grandmother, Ann Lowe; great grandfather, Donald Kitchens; great grandparents, James and Sarah Toombs; great grandmother, Betty Jones; niece, Oaklynn McCarty; and nephew, Rylan Payne Pool.
She is survived by her father and bonus mom, Chad and Lynn Kitchens; mother, Sandy Kreider Kitchens; sisters, Alexis Kitchens (Corey Eddy) and Bailey Kitchens; brother, Ben (Candice) Mitchell; bonus siblings, Krissy (Randy) Broadhead, Brittany (Benji) Sumrall, Lindsey (Scott) Steele, Zach (Tori) Pitts, and Brooke (Dylan) McCarty; grandparents, Debbie and Jack Hegwood, Gary and Regina Kitchens, Betty Kreider, and Ray and Susie Lowe; great grandmother, Eva Lois Kitchens; great grandfather, James Jones; uncles, Amos (Nickey) Kitchens and Kent (Tiffany) Henderson; nephews, Harper Dement, Kohen Eddy, Brayden and Porter Mitchell, Kayden Kitchens, Brandon and Joshua Broadhead, Ryan Sumrall, Layne Emmons, Kamden and Denver Steele, Zane and Gaige Pitts, and Maverick McCarty; nieces, McKenzie and Karlei West, and Holland McCarty; and a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Kailee will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her but we gain comfort and peace in knowing her body is healed and fully restored and that one day we will meet her again on the streets of gold.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."
