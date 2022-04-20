Kameron Joseph McCarty, 22, of Ellisville passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at his residence in Moselle. He was born Wednesday, June 16, 1999, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home on 1304 B. Ave. in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Ellisville First United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Faith Bible Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother David McGowin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kameron was a ray of sunshine! A son, grandson, nephew, brother, friend and father. He wore his smirky smile so well and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and friends hard and loved Baylor with every breath in him and didn’t want to remember what life was like before him. He was adventurous and tackled everything he did at 110 percent. He is loved by so many, missed beyond measures and will always be in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Rev. Clay Allison.
Survivors include his son Baylor Brooks McCarty; mom and dad Gevan and Kristi Allison Bush; father Bobby McCarty; brother Kaleb Bush; grandparents Sylvia and Billy Doggette, Paul and Mary Bush and Bonnie Bodenheimer; aunts and uncles Angel and Justin Hughes, Rusty and Courtney Allison, Jared Bush and Joel and Nicole Wigington, as well as a host of friends and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Bush, Cade Hynum, Braxton Mozingo, Jake Brewer, Caleb Stewart and Kalob Broadway.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Hughes, Nic Ishee, Hayden Wigington, Christopher Toombs, D.J. Allred, Ta Allred, Noah Wigington, Bradley Gatlin and Myles Ellzey.
