Karen E. Ainsworth Watts, 53, of Soso, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ms. Watts was preceded in death by her father Darryl V. Ainsworth Sr.
She is survived by her mother Joanne C. Ainsworth of Laurel; two daughters, Brindy Howard (Kris) of Braxton and Shelby Shoemake (Patrick) of Laurel; brother Vince Ainsworth of Laurel; two sisters, Kathy Gardner (Tom) of Laurel and Lisa Saget of Foley, Ala.; four grandchildren, Levi Howard, McKenna Howard, Skylar Shoemake and William Shoemake; niece Jessica Saget; and nephew Jacob Saget.
Graveside services were on Oct. 29 at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Justin Holifield and Rev. Ryan Smith officiated.
