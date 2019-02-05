Karen Kay Taylor, 62, of Laurel died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, March 6, 1956 in Barstow, Calif.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 7, from 9-10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Memorial services will follow at 10 at the funeral home. Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Jones; and sister Barbara Janine Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 10 years Rayford Taylor; father John Jones; children Glenn Dale Wilson (Sara), Marcia Broome, Curtis Wilson (Sandy), John Wilson (Shelley), William Joseph Taylor (Kelli), Lauree Ward (Sean), Sara Wilson (Glenn), Sonya Lewis (Jamie) and Carrie Shearer (Kelby); brother John Jones (Janice); sister Amanda Smith; 29 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
