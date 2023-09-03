Mrs. Karen Wells, 73, of Waynesboro, MS passed from this life Thursday, August 31, 2023, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Waynesboro, MS on Tuesday, October 11, 1949, to the late Turner and Ruth Pippen. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Arnold, Bill Wells; parents, Turner and Ruth Pippen; three brothers, Dale Pippen, Lewis Pippen, Archie Pippen. She is survived by her son, Tony Dunn of Waynesboro, MS; two brothers, Robert Pippen of Laurel, MS, Alton Pippen of Waynesboro, MS; two sisters, Mildred Harrison (Ed) of Waynesboro, MS, Charlene Clark (Randy) of Laurel, MS; two granddaughters, Allyson Cooley (Colby), Lauren Dunn (Jacob Russell), both of Petal, MS; three great grandchildren, Charlie Kate Cooley, Beck Cooley, Theo Russell; a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Wells will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home, 1305 Skyland Drive, Waynesboro, MS. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro, MS with Rev. Phillip Gandy and Rev. Philip Rogers officiating. Interment will be in Boyles Chapel Cemetery in Waynesboro, MS.
