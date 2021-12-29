Kasey Martin Shows

Kasey “Shorty” Martin Shows, 41, entered his heavenly home on Dec. 23, 2021.
Services to celebrate Kasey’s life will be at Big Creek Baptist Church in Soso on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. The visitation will begin at noon at the church and the burial will follow the services in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Larry Geraldson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Shows was born on March 22, 1980, in Laurel, to his loving parents Kimble and Kay Shows.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brigitte Shows; his paternal grandparents Lamar (Melba) Shows of Soso; and his maternal grandparents Emmette (Ella) Napier of Ellisville.
He is survived by his brother Kelby (Lisa) Shows; sons Tai and Kreu; stepson Anthony Pulido; nieces Emma and Taylor; nephews Sawyer and Rowen; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Kasey obtained his GED and went to work with his father and brother at Shows Enterprises Incorporated. He made lifelong friends and traveled the country building metal buildings. Later, Kasey and his brother Kelby started their own steel erection company, Shows Steel. Together, Kasey and Kelby worked extremely hard to grow their company.
Kasey was a loving and wonderful father, brother and son. He loved spending time with his sons and hiking with his beloved dog Ivo. Kasey lit the whole room with his bright, contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dearman, Jason Hamm, Terrance Jefcoat, Jeremy Loftin, Nathan Smith, Joey Burroughs, Robbie Walker, Shawn Farris, John David Hastings, Gabe Windham and Todd Rogers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
