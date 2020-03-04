Kate Emma Perkins, 100, of Laurel died on March 2, 2020 at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel. She was born on March 21, 1919 in Scott County.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 with burial to follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Leon Carmichael and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was an active member of Lebanon Baptist Church. Kate worked at the West Jones cafeteria. She and her husband “Fonzie” worked at the Ellisville State School for a number of years. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Alfred "Fonzie" Perkins; father John Luther Comans; mother Susan Emma Comans; son Keith T. Perkins (Rose); and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughters Emma Bennett Bell and Sue Roney (Preston); sons Alfred Brantley Perkins (Ann) and Lynn Dale Perkins (Miriam); 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Billy Keith Perkins, Mike Bennett, Stephen Roney, Jason Perkins, Alex Veon and Hunter McLaurin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Walters, John Walters, Noah McLaurin, Ryan Perkins, Chance Perkins, Tyler Roney, Darren White, Pete Cascio, Donivin Perkins, Jackson Perkins, Zach Webb, Dale Broom, Landon White, Seth White, Zachary Wolgamott, Neil Wolgamott and Robby Walters.
