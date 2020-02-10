Katherine Conrad Pitts

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Katherine “Kate” Conrad Pitts, our loving and devoted mother, on Feb. 7, 2020, at The Rose Garden in Ridgeland.
Kate was born in Taylorsville on Aug. 8, 1935. After graduating from Taylorsville High School, she moved to New Orleans and lived with her aunt Corrine. She worked as a switchboard operator and met her first husband, Ernest Conrad. They later moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., where they enjoyed bayfront life with their young family. When they returned to her hometown in 1972, Kate opened The Five K’s, a shop named after her four girls and her, where she sold women’s clothing, Merle Norman makeup and, also, operated a beauty shop.
In 1995, Kate moved to Laurel. She co-owned The Toy Shoppe and managed several other businesses. She was blessed by the fellowship of the Wesley Circle and the Emmanuel Sunday School class at the First United Methodist Church. Kate thoroughly enjoyed attending the Laurel Little Theatre productions.
In 2001, Kate married Roy Pitts, a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
Whether she was called Kate, Katie, Miss Kate, Aunt Kate, Granny or Mama, she was known by all as a strong and beautiful, sweet and sassy, self-sacrificing, full-of-life, classy lady who loved to entertain and always had open arms to hold babies or anyone in need. She leaves a lasting legacy of unconditional love and laughter for her beloved family and many others.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Daisy Robinson; brothers Bob and Jimmy Robinson; husband Ernest Conrad and husband Roy Pitts.
She is survived by daughter Kim Edwards (Chuck) and grandsons Chase Edwards (Rebecca) and Cameron Edwards (Brandi); daughter Robin Carpenter (Jim) and grandsons Kyle, Peyton and Price; daughter Kristi Ballard (Brent) and granddaughters Kelsey Ballard Rogers (Neil) and Anna Ballard Fair (William); daughter Katherine Moran (Mike) and grandchildren Megan Moran Pace (Ben), Michael Todd Moran (Peyton) and Max; many great-grandchildren; sisters Vera Robinson Windham and Debbie Robinson Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with graveside service to follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.