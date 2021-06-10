A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Union Line Cemetery in Soso for Katherine Delores "Granny" Duhon, 92, who was born Jan. 23, 1929 and died June 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband R.W. Duhon; and four of her five children, Judy Miller, Kitty Duhon, Ricky Duhon and Fred Duhon.
She is survived by her son Randy Duhon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Granny" loved life, riding around and getting a McDonald’s burger. She was well-known to go to ballgames and follow her grandson Randy II.
Although she will be greatly missed, she lived a long, happy life and we know she is reunited with “Pawpaw” now.
Visitation will be 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle.
