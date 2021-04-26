Katherine Janet Desantis died peacefully at her home Saturday, April 24, 2021. Janet was born March 3, 1936.
She worked in the medical field as a registered nurse until she retired. She cherished her family, children and grandchildren. She loved her church family at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla., where she enjoyed the fellowship and singing in the choir. She loved playing dominoes and stuffing the church bulletins with her church friends. She and her husband Guy were platinum cruisers. They enjoyed at least one seven-day cruise per year to many exotic places.
She was preceded in death by her father Curtis Parker; mother Donnie Parker; brother William Parker, and the love of her life Guy DeSantis.
She is survived by her sister Christine Lightsey; sons Allen Smith and Donald Smith; daughter Becky (David) White; grandchildren Nicole Breland, Natalie (Jason) Moore, Kelly (Aaron) Lofton, Richard Bergin and Shannon White; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with a graveside service to follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Pastor and close friend Pat Mobley will officiate the service.
