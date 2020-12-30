Katherine Lowery

Katherine "Kay” Lowery, 77, was a beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who passed suddenly on Dec. 26, 2020. Kay was born on March 26, 1943 to Garland "G.G." and Dorothy Aline Rogers in Ellisville.
Kay's generous and giving spirit could been seen in all aspects of her life. This was evident to all who were blessed to have known her, including, but certainly not limited to, her successful real estate career, where the needs of her clients were always a priority, from start to close. Family, friends and neighbors would always find themselves on the receiving end of Kay's thoughtfulness and generosity. She was often found logging miles at the malls and stores in search of filling other's needs and not her own. She never wanted anything in return, because the best gift you could give to her was allowing her give to you. She was truly happiest when she could make others smile.
She bestowed that same kindness upon all the animals that came into her life. She made it a mission to care for the sometimes lost, needy and neglected animals that crossed her path each and every day by feeding, caring for or finding homes for all of them. As Kay always did, she offered them a tender and loving hand when they needed it most. If she could have housed them all personally, she would have.
One would find it an impossibility to find someone with a bigger heart for those less fortunate.
Her beautiful and giving spirit left an indelible impression on each and every one she met throughout her life. From her giving spirit to her cheerful singing voice in the car, she will no doubt be missed by all. The memories and stories she left in our hearts will be shared for countless generations to come.
The last few years, she struggled with various health issues and the entire family is grateful for the care and compassion shown to her by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Linda Lowery. Knowing she was being cared for and loved deeply during this time is invaluable to all of us.
Kay truly loved life, her family, friends and animals. Her faith in and love of God at the forefront as she "held on to Jesus” always.
She was preceded in death by her father Garland "G.G.” Rogers; mother Dorothy Aline Rogers; stepmother Evelyn Rogers; sister Rosemary Rogers Olsen; her former husband, father of her children and friend Walter "Skeet” Lowery; granddaughter Shira Rose Harrell; and grandson Justin Roberts.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Linda Lowery; her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Miller Harrell; her brothers Garland "Junior” Rogers, Robert and sister-in-law Charlotte Rogers, James Roy "Jim" Rogers, Lee Dennis and sister Dixie Dennis; her grandchildren Matt Roberts, Brittney and Kenn Anderson, Melanie and Moshe Moadeb, Bridgette and Trey Ross, and Jessica and Dean Lowery Pierce; her great-grandchildren Kannan Jones, Alyssa Roberts, Raviv, Adina and Ezra Moadeb, Jessa, Jemma and Jasper Ross, and Khloe and Kinsley Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service date and time to be determined.
