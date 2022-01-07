Funeral services for Mrs. Katherine Lucile Dawkins Hicks were Dec. 15 in Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Rev. Dr. Raymon Leake officiated. Service music was provided by Rev. David Bishop, Dr. Rhonda Wilson and Barry Germany. Interment was in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Katherine Lucile Dawkins Hicks went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 13, 2021 after residing with her daughter for the past several years.
Her daughter found her to be a joy to have, for her mother was her best female friend. She was born in Jasper County on Nov. 13, 1928, to Cora Ethel and Bourbon Dawkins. She was one of six children. She graduated with highest honors from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business education. She taught school for 30 years before retiring. She loved her students and cared deeply about their education and future, often having groups come to her home to work on accounting practice sets during her days off. She taught Sunday school for more than 60 years and was a strong follower of Christ. She helped lead her three children to the Lord. She was an avid reader and never stopped learning. She loved working alongside her husband in their yard and flowers during their retirement years. She loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children John Hicks (Jan), Randall Hicks (Karen) and Rebecca King (Michael); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 61 years John Brownlee Hicks Jr.; her parents; and her five siblings.
The Hicks family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Baptist Church of Meridian or to The Samaritan's Purse in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.
