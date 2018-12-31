Katherine Sumrall Walters, 91, born Aug. 30, 1927 in Winnsboro, La., passed on Dec. 30, 2018 in Laurel.
Services will be Wednesday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Joe Watson will officiate.
Prior to her retirement Mrs. Walters was employed with South Central Regional Medical Center as a nurse. She was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church and she loved reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Watson Walters; parents James Alonzo Sumrall and Myrtle Blackman Sumrall; son Charles Walters; and grandson Michael Walters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Lannis Walters (Teresa) of the Mill Creek Community and Richard Walters (Sylvia) of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Margaret Garner (William) of the Sharon Community and Ellen Lester (James) of Dekalb; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Travis Walters, Chad Watkins, Matthew Craven, Virgil Walters, Gerald Gilbert and Dickey Welborn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
