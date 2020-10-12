Our beloved sister Katherine (Walker) Pearson, 79, of Laurel, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was wheelchair-bound for the last 10 years of her life.
Katherine was an exceptional person who was dearly loved by her family, including a son, William Carlton Cooley of Burleson, Texas; brother Ed Walker and his wife Shirley of Ellisville; a sister, Shirley Walker-Rutland; as well as grandchildren, cousins, a niece, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death include a son, Jim Pearson; brother Richard L. Walker; mom and dad Edith Marie Edwards Walker and William K. Walker of Laurel; grandparents Lafayette and Fonia Walker of Smith County, and O.R. and Docia Edwards of Summerland.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Hebron Baptist Church in Big Creek with the Rev. John Sweeney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4200 Morganton Road, Suite 300, Fayetteville, NC 28314.
