Mrs. Kathleen Bridges Jenkins, 89, passed from this life April 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in 1929, Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Sidney Fillmore “Monk” Boutwell and Eva Irene Pearson Boutwell; her husband George F Bridges; and a son, James Kimball Bridges (Debbie).
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 39 years James Jenkins Jr.; son George A. Bridges (Sue) of Laurel and daughter Kathy Sullivan (Lynnwood) of Mount Olive, James Ronald Jenkins (Earlene) of Ekron, Ky., and Daniel Jenkins (Angie) of Braxton; her brother Sidney Ray Boutwell (Bonnie); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathleen attended Jones County Agricultural High School and, after graduation, she entered nurses training at Laurel General Hospital with a six-month rotation in New Orleans. Upon completion of her nurses training at the age of 20, Kathleen worked at the Charity Hospital in Laurel as floor and surgical supervisor. She then finished her 42 years as a registered nurse at South Central Regional Medical Center. After retirement, Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her then-young grandchildren. They will forever remember her as their cool grandmother who would ride three-wheelers and four-wheelers, fish and play games with them.
Kathleen enjoyed traveling to Europe and traveling across the United States. She also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, genealogy and was an avid reader. Widowed at the age of 42 with three children to raise, Kathleen became an example of strength and stoicism for her family. Although she had to overcome many adversities along the way, Kathleen loved life and the people in her life. Her friends and family will forever remember how she loved to laugh and enjoy life.
Kathleen was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Laurel. Although she was homebound for the past year, she still remained an active member in many capacities such as soliciting the most donations for the building of the church playground. Kathleen loved her church and its members.
A celebration of life will be held at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Monday with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and service beginning at 2. Pallbearers will be Dan Frith, Jason Creel, Douglas Walters, Hollis Varner, Jason Sullivan and Ross Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Sullivan and Johnny Ray Holifield.
In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to The 3D School at 120 South George St., Petal, MS. 39465 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Michaeljfox.org/donate_now.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.