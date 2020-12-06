Kathleen Rose (Sanders) Grosvenor, 76, died Dec. 1, 2020 residing in Ellisville. She was born July 7, 1944 in Evansville, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her mother Leona Rose Sanders; son Michael Wayne Grosvenor; and one grandson, Michael Jr.
Kathleen was an excellent teacher and was a house parent for Care Cottage for more than 20 years. She was very creative and enjoyed painting and decorating cakes. Kathleen was a wonderful seamstress.
Survivors include her father Charlie V. Sanders Sr. of Ellisville; and one brother, Charlie V. Sanders Jr. (Carol) of St. Louis. She was the loving mother of two daughters, Teresa Rose Quick (Steven) of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Lisa Rene Burnham (John) of Madison, Ala.; one foster daughter, Amy McDill (Tucker) of Waynesboro; eleven grandchildren, Amada Nicole Eddy, Alissa Rose Hobi, Andrew, David and Anna Quick; Alaina, Cloee and Jay Burnham; Conner and Matthew Wilson; and Colston McDill; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Aiden, Oliver, Hayzel and Boaz Jack. A dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Alexander East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, Ind., with Pastor Dave Mills officiating. Friends may visit from noon until service time at the funeral home. Kathleen’s service will be livestreamed on Monday beginning at 12:45 p.m. Please use the following link www.facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA.
Pallbearers will be Andrew and David Quick, Geoffrey Brady and Nate Hobi.
Memorial contributions can be made to Salem Heights Baptist Church, 5850 Highway 84 W. Ellisville 39437
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
