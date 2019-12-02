Kathryn "Kathy, Cookie" Deborah Deems Crumbley, 73, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her residence in Oxford.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 2, also at Coleman Funeral Home. Brother Fish Robinson will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.
Kathy was born Oct. 13, 1946, in St. Louis County, Mo., to Donald and Clara (Friemuth) Deems. She spent her childhood in Fenton, Mo., graduated from Lindbergh High School, attended Central Methodist College and worked at Monsanto World Headquarters in Creve Coeur, Mo., where she met her beloved husband Randy. Randy and Kathy married on Feb. 1, 1969, and moved to Vicksburg, where they lived for 25 years. She had various other employment in Vicksburg as office managers. Randy and Kathy moved to Oxford in 2000, where they could see their beloved Rebels play any time and enjoy many friends.
Kathy enjoyed working, but her life purpose was loving and caring for her husband and her family. Her family and friends were her blessings and she loved them all dearly. Besides dancing with Randy, Kathy loved cooking and entertaining for family and friends, gardening and serving the Royal Oaks Homeowners Association in Oxford for more than 10 years. It was her aspiration to help someone every day in some way, serving God.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband Randy; son Jeff (Shannon) Crumbley of Coldwater; daughter Stacy Schambach of Knoxville, Tenn.; one grandson, Graycen Crumbley of Coldwater; two granddaughters, Natalie Schambach of Knoxville and Piper Crumbley of Coldwater; one sister, Dona (Paul) Rodenroth of Arnold, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Sharon Deems of Little Rock, Ark.; almost-son, Daniel (Abbe) Barfield and his children (Cooper, Spencer, Brennan and Adrianna); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Donald Deems and Clara Friemuth Deems; and one brother, Donald Deems.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces Linda (Terry) Marler of Forney, Texas, and Lisa (Steve) Rost of Arnold; nephews Mike (Marie) Rodenroth of Arnold, Donald Deems III of Little Rock, and David Deems of Plano, Texas; and dear friends Carolyn Lott of Oxford, Sallye Wilcox of Madison, Marda (Terry) Tullos of Ellisville and Abbe Barfield of Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Mrs. Kathryn Deborah Deems Crumbley to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
