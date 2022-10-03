Kathryn Fern Waldrup Barefoot, 88, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Louin to Frank and Irene Waldrup.
Fern attended Louin High School, where she lettered in basketball and led her team to many championships.
Fern married Eric Thurman Barefoot and they enjoyed providing a loving Christian home for their four children.
Many people will remember Fern working for the Jones County School system as a bus driver, where she treated every child that entered her world as they were her own. Thurman and Fern were devout members of Trinity Baptist Church, where they lead and enabled the campaign to build a new worship center which is still being used today.
Thurman died at an early age, leaving Fern CEO of Barefoot and Company PL.
Fern was preceded in death by her loving husband Thurman Barefoot; her parents Frank and Irene Waldrup; and her sister Pat Crosby.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Donald Ray Barefoot (Pam) of Laurel, Eric “Terry” Terrell Barefoot of Laurel, John Kyle Barefoot (Sonya) of Laurel, Sherry Lynn Barefoot Carr (John) of Bassfield; brother Thomas “Tim” Waldrup (Patricia) of Ellisville; grandchildren Brandi Barefoot, Britt Barefoot (Holli), Christy Barefoot, Cody Barefoot, Alisha Teasley (Michael), Drew Barefoot (Faith), Josh Nichols, Landon Nichols (Madison), Justin Jones (Anna) and Laken Kimberlin (C.J.); and a host of great-grandchildren, who loved to visit with Granny Fern.
Pallbearers will be Britt Barefoot, Landon Nichols, Josh Nichols, Drew Barefoot, Justin Jones and C.J. Kimberlin. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Teasley.
A celebration of Fern’s life will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Trinity Baptist Church in Shady Grove. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. with the service starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens in Laurel immediately following the service. Pastor Bill Blair will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, MS 39440.
