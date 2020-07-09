Kathy Morgan, 67, of Laurel died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center, following a battle with Interstitial Lung Disease and COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Ruth Bender Ates; her father James Dallas Ates; and her stepmother Frances Ates.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Alan Morgan; three children, Bethany Morgan Creath of Lincoln, Mass., Kate Morgan of Jackson and Matt Morgan of Augusta, Ga.; a son-in-law Peter Creath; a daughter-in-law, Emma Kate Morgan; three grandchildren, Evelyn, Irene and Gardner Creath; and her stepmother Jean Ates of Laurel.
Kathryn Sue Ates was born on March 24, 1953, to James and Evelyn Ates in Laurel and grew up there. Following undergraduate and graduate studies at Southern Miss and Mississippi State, Kathy and her high-school-sweetheart-turned-husband Alan moved back to Laurel. Over the next four decades, she raised three children who adored her. Kathy was a faithful member of Audubon Drive Bible Church for 40 years. She taught a girls Sunday school class and continually practiced biblical hospitality, especially to her church family, whom she dearly loved.
She was also a beloved teacher of elementary school drama and high school speech at Laurel Christian School, leaving a legacy of countless students who credit her as one of their most influential teachers. She was spunky, smart, creative and funny. Most of all she loved and worshiped her Savior Jesus Christ. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. There will be a graveside service for the family this weekend.
“For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever! Amen.” Romans 11:36.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.