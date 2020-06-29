Kathy Renee Welch, 59, of Laurel died Saturday at her daughter’s residence. She was born Thursday, April 27, 1961 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellisville First Assembly of God. She will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Brothers Kenny Morris and Andy Stringfellow will officiate. Renee graduated from West Jones High School in 1979 and was a teacher assistant for Jones County Schools. She was a member of Ellisville First Assembly of God.
Renee was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She began working at Calhoun Elementary after being a stay-at-home mom for years while her kids were little. She loved all the children she taught in the classroom along with her co-workers. She loved her grandchildren very much and played a huge role in their raising. She had a kind spirit and always made you feel loved and welcomed. She is rejoicing in heaven now and healed from the awful disease of cancer.
Her family would like to extend a huge thank you to The South-Central Cancer Center Staff, Laurel Cancer Center Staff, Deaconess Home Care and lastly Deaconess Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her father George Calloway, Grandparents Vema Jefcoat and Vivian Moss.
Survivors include daughter Deidra (Lance) Taylor; two sons, Darren (Jamie) Welch and Dirk Welch; mother Carolyn Calloway; sisters Rita C. (Clifton) Herrington, Rhonda (Joel) Sullivan and Nina Rhea (Kyle) Coats; three grandchildren, Calloway Taylor, Caroline Taylor and Finley Welch; nieces and nephews Cayla Ledlow, Kelli Sullivan, Katie Coats, Casey Herrington, Konner Sullivan, Kameron Sullivan, Garrett Goodwin and Zach Coats; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Casey Herrington, Konner Sullivan, Garrett Goodwin, Ryan Maxey, Shawn Broadus and Kameron Sullivan.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
