Katie Michelle Sumrall Sims, 39, of Louin passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1979 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Bay Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the church. A private family graveside service will be at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ed King, Brother Cliff Jenkins and Dr. Aaron Parker will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Katie was a wonderful mother, loving wife and a guiding example as a sister. She was born and raised in Landrum Community in Jones County. She was a 1997 Honors graduate of Northeast Jones High School. Katie attended Jones County Junior College and graduated with a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. She later received her Masters of Nursing from William Carey University. Katie worked as a nurse at South Central Regional Medical Center in the Emergency Room, Nursery and Labor and Delivery.
Following her time at SCRMC, she worked as a nursing instructor at Jones County Junior College in the LPN program and later in the RN program. In 2005, Katie married Joseph Sims and moved to Louin. Together, they have three children, J.R. Sims, Hugh Ruffin Sims and Karoline Sims. Katie, along with her family, are members of Bay Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents H.P. and Myrtis Jefcoat and Thomas Lee Sumrall.
Survivors include her husband Joseph Tally Sims; children J.R. Sims, Hugh Ruffin Sims and Karoline Sims; parents Hugh Michael and Kathy Jefcoat Sumrall of the Landrum Community in Ovett; sister Sarah Sumrall of the Landrum Community; grandmother Faye Sumrall Wolgamott of the Landrum Community; mother-in-law, Ann N. Sims of Bay Springs; sisters-in-law Kimberly Sims Ainsworth (Wayne) of Montrose, Laura Sims Weems (Michael) of Colorado and Elizabeth Sims Lehan (Mark) of Papillion, Neb.; brothers-in-law Carter R. Sims (Marie) of Loui and Morgan R. Sims of Bay Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Eric Adams, Raymond Landrum, Justin Lewis, Ricky Ruffin, Kevin Tally and Will Wood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Blackledge, Trey Bryant, Brad Johnson, Jeremy Shows and Stan Sumrall.
Memorial donations may be made to Lottie Moon International Missions through your local Southern Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
