Katrina Shows Smith passed away Aug. 20, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on July 29,1931 to Lamar Dempsey Shows and Melba Dean Mapp Shows. She graduated from Soso High School, Soso in 1949. In 1951, she married Emmitt Smith Jr. and they were married for 53 years.
Katrina began working at Reliance as soon as she graduated from high school and worked there for 50-plus years. While Reliance (aka Laurel Industrial Garment Factory) changed names several times throughout the years, when she retired it was GK Team Wear. She loved her work and loved the people she worked with and missed them dearly when she retired. She once said, that after her retirement, she missed it so much that she dreamed almost every night that she was back there working.
She was a lifelong member of the Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Soso. In her retirement years, she enjoyed helping in the kitchen or in the nursery during their Vacation Bible School.
She loved spending time with her family both in Soso and Leland. She especially loved her two great-granddaughters, they both brought much joy to her and she looked forward to meeting her soon to be adopted great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son-in-law Billy Harris McDonnieal; her sister Kiprell Shows Collins; and her brother James Kever Shows.
She is survived by her daughter Marsha Katrina Smith McDonnieal of Leland; two grandchildren, Jai Derek McDonnieal (Shane) of Royal Oak, Mich. and Breta Elisabeth McDonnieal Ray (Shelton “PJ”) of Avon; and three great-grandchildren, Molli Grace Ray, Zoie Elisabeth Ray, both of Avon, and Gavin Harris McDonnieal of Royal Oak. She is also survived by two sisters, Karen Shows Dykes of Soso and Kathy Shows Hopkins (Norman) of Soso; one brother, Kimble Shows (Kay) of Soso; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Big Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 11. Burial will be in Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Justin Rhodes and Dr. Jon Doler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 28 Big Creek Church Road, Soso, MS or to Indianola Rehab and Healthcare, 401 Highway 82 West, Indianola, MS 38751. Burial will be in the Big Creek Cemetery in Soso.
