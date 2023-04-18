Kay Joffrion Scarborough, loving wife, mother, and Nana, passed away peacefully April 17, 2023, with family at her side at the age of 79. She was a native of Plaquemine, LA, where she graduated from St. John The Evangelist High School, and was a longtime resident of Columbia, MS. Most recently, she called Ellisville, MS, home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Carolyn and Ray Joffrion.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne Scarborough; children Ashley Entrekin (Romney) of Laurel, MS; Brian Scarborough; and Randy Scarborough (Darcy) of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Mary Katherine Entrekin Morgan (Luke), Jared Scarborough, Patrick Scarborough, and Ella Scarborough; and her great grandchildren Annie Morgan and Libby Morgan.
Additionally, she is survived by her siblings Carol Thibodeaux, Ray Joffrion, Kim Howell, Cary Joffrion, as well as her sister-in-law Janet Ballard. Kay was a devout Roman Catholic and dedicated her life as a homemaker, raising her three children.
Once her children grew, she held various occupations but always continued to impact the lives of those around her. Kay deeply believed in the sanctity of human life and supported those who championed the pro-life cause. Additionally, she wanted everyone to love literacy, as she did, and even spent time tutoring adults in reading with the hope they might grow to enjoy one of her favorite pastimes. A deep fondness of horticulture led her to become a certified Master Gardener. For years, she was known in the community as “The Flower Lady” and was the author of a weekly Laurel Leader-Call column, which featured the same endearing name.
She enjoyed providing landscaping tips and advice to anyone asking for help. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with the Rosary at 10:30am, and Funeral Mass to follow on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, MS. Graveside service will be held at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.