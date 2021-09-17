Kay Walters passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 87 years old and was a faithful member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold D. and Velma Lowe Craft.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Thomas Vondell Walters; son David (Dee) Walters; daughter Karen (Byron) Walters; five grandchildren, Kayla Walters, Ashlee (Landon) Johnson, Jacob Morgan, Leslie (Tristan) Laypath and Kathryn (John) Sullivan; and two great-granddaughters, Sadie Johnson and Paisley Laypath.
Kay was a seamstress who worked at Reliance many years and later retired from Steven’s Sportwear. Everyone who knew her soon learned of her love for and devotion to the Lord and her family. She was known for having a green thumb with fruits, vegetables, and especially flowers. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. In recent years, when unable to spend time outside, she spent many hours quilting and reading.
Services for Mrs. Walters will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m. following the visitation, which will be begin at noon. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Brother Joe Watson will officiate.
Pallbearers include Don Turner, Tad Walters, Eli Chancellor, Wayne Walters, Justin Walters and Gregg Russum.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurell.com.
