Kayla Elizabeth Nixon, 27, of Heidelberg passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Heidelberg. She was born Monday, April 11, 1994, in Laurel.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at Florence Congregational Methodist Church. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Kayla was a member of Florence Congregational Methodist Church and also attended Christ Church. She worked at Lynwood Personal Care, where she loved caring for the elderly and dreamed of becoming a nurse.
Survivors include her father Kelvin Nixon Sr. (Nikki); mother Katie Hayes (Don); daughter Mallorie Nixon; son Max Nixon; fiancée Rhett Smith; sisters Meagan Jim and Katelynn Nixon; brother Kelvin Nixon Jr.; grandparents Paul and Ricki Nixon, Bryan and Carole Moore, Renee Moore, Ann Smith, and Eve and Danny Rowell; and a host of other family members.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.