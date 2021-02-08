Kayla Tianda Harper, 24, was born Feb. 24, 1996, in Laurel. She gained her Angel wings and flew to her heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2021. If you knew Kayla you loved her. She had the most precious soul.
She grew up in Laurel and graduated from West Jones High School.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend who loved her family fiercely.
She had many health battles from a young age, but she never let that slow her down. She was a fighter, even to her very last minute here on earth. She was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Gregory Harper; and her grandparents Denzel Delancey and Geraldine Harper.
She is survived by her fiancé Danny Cromwell; son Gage Remington Cromwell; mother Tianda Harper; sister Amanda Harper; brother Isaiah Harper; grandparents Deloris Delancey and Bud Harper; niece Makenley James; best friend Destinee Rhodes; close family friends Wayne and Robin Rhodes, and Martin Steed; aunts and uncles Annette Johnson, Johnny Hall and Theresa Delancey; and numerous other aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be at The First Baptist Church of Shady Grove’s Cemetery on Monday Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Isaiah Harper, Wayne Rhodes, Donavon Pope, Dalton Cromwell, Brian Johnson and Austin West.
