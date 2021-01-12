Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at West Salem Baptist Church for Mr. Keith Ashley Elmore, 54, of Richton who passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Frank Rice and Brother Perry Robbins will officiate the service with burial to follow in the West Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Elmore, Matthew Smith, Eli Edwards, Daniel Hunter, Ethan Burch and Scotty Elmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Walley, Jeff Gable, Greg Gable, Jimmy Hunter and the deacons of West Salem Baptist Church.
Mr. Elmore was the owner of Elmore Machine Shop and Circle E Poultry Farm. He was a faithful member of West Salem Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, song leader and on the building committee. He dearly loved his family and Alabama football. Mr. Elmore served on the Greene County School Board for 18 years, served as president of Sand Hill Dixie Youth Baseball and Sand Hill Dixie Youth Softball, and a former District 8 director of Dixie Youth Softball.
Mr. Elmore was preceded in death by his parents Ottice N. "Jack" and Thelma Lois Elmore.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Kay G. Elmore of Richton; children Heather (Matthew) Smith of Richton, Jonathan (Alyssa) Elmore of Richton and Holly (Eli) Edwards of Ovett; grandchildren Madi Beth Smith, Colton Smith, Casen Jack Elmore and Avery James "A.J." Elmore; sisters Karen Burch of Richton, Kathy (Frank) Rice of Carthage and Kelly (Jimmy) Hunter of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jones and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
