Keith Dewitt Wilkinson, 62, of Laurel died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, July 9, 1958, in Springfield, Mo.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4-6 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be following the viewing at 6. Bro. Jerry Rowley will officiate.
A native of Yazoo City, Mr. Wilkinson served his country for 10 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard at the 113th Military Police Company. He was a beloved member of the community, a hard-working, kind and compassionate man. He was also a huge fan of NASCAR. He will be missed. But we look forward to seeing him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marylin Dewitt and June Boteler Wilkinson.
Survivors include his wife of six years Deborah Wilkinson; sons Richard Wilkinson (Eleicia) and Justin Wilkinson; grandchild Destiny Wilkinson; sister Paula Pyles (Chris); brothers Doug Wilkinson, Alex Wilkinson (Gayla), Michael Wilkinson (Kristen) and Randy Wilkinson (Cindy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
