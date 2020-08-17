Keith Graves Horne, 87, of Ellisville passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Martha Horne; and daughter Stacie Horne.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years Carolyn Watts Horne; daughter Dr. Alison Horne; grandson Joshua Keith Junkin; granddaughter Sydney Kathryn Junkin; brother Allen Horne; niece Lisa Horne; one great-niece; one great-nephew and one great-great-nephew. He loved his family, he loved to work and he treasured his military memories, especially flying.
Keith had a 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His duty stations included many states and two overseas assignments. He loved to tell "war stories" and he loved to tell the story about when he was stationed in Omaha, Neb., and the "Great Santini" wrote his Effectiveness Reports. His last overseas assignment was the 14th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, Udorn AFB, Thailand, and while there he was awarded many decorations and commendations. In that year he flew more than 180 reconnaissance missions.
Keith was an avid reader and considered education very important as evidenced by his degrees from Mississippi State College (two degrees), University of Maine, Stanford University (California), and the University of Southern Mississippi. He taught at JCJC for 18 years and was on the Jones County School Board for 16 years. He was a member of Ellisville Rotary and an officer of the Jones County Genealogical & Historical Organization.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Memorials may be made to Our Home UU Church, 31 Holly Road, Laurel, MS 39443, or Laurel-Jones County Library Genealogy Library.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.